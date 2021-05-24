Connect with us

Government Pathologist Reveals What Killed Somali Trader Bashir

Somali-American businessman Bashir was strangled to death- Kenyan Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

By

Published

Somali American businessman Bashir was strangled to death Government pathologist Oduor
KDRTV-The Umash Funeral Home has disclosed that the slain Somali  businessman Bashir Mohamed was strangled to death after doing postmortem on Monday

KDRTV has verified reports that the postmortem was conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor.

The pathologist also suggested possible torture including various blunt object hits on the head and burn wounds

According to the pathologist, the wounds on the remains of the Somali-American businessman suggested that he was tortured using car lighter.

The 36-year-old businessman also had torture signs on the legs and toes, according to the Kenya Government pathologist Johansen Oduor

According to our previous reports, the body of the businessman was transported to Nairobi on Sunday night.

The body of the businessman was recovered on the banks of river Nyamindi in Kirinyaga County of May 16.

The body was recovered after three days since Bashir went missing: he went missing after attending a meeting in Lavington Nairobi.

However, the family identified the body a week later after a chief in the Kirinyanyaga county had alerted the police of the abandoned body at the river.

There had been many speculations surrounding the death of the businessman and his family vowed not to rest until they bring to the book those who were involved in the killing of Bashir

Miracle Senior High School on May 17th.

