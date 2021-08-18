Connect with us

Nigerian Man In Court For Forcing Murang’a Girlfriend Into Oral Sex And Posting Video, Charged With Threatening To Kill Her

A Nigerian national has been charged for forcing her girlfriend into oral sex,  sharing the video on Whatsapp and threatening to kill her using a kitchen knife.

Joseph Adekunle Odu is being accused of forcing the 24-year-old woman from Murangá, Caroline Wanjiku Wairimu, into the act after meeting him at his house.

According to report, Odu asked Wanjiku to meet him in his Ruaka house to settle some domestic issues but ended up accusing her of having affairs with different men.

He then threatened her with a kitchen knife and forced her to give him a blowjob to ejaculation while recording the ordeal which he later posted on his WhatsApp status and Instagram account.

“I woke up in the morning and found a lot of missed calls and messages on my phone from people trying to ask me whether I was ok. I was shocked because I didn’t understand what was going on,” said Wanjiku.

Odu is also facing another count of assaulting her at Garissa Heights Apartments in Kileleshwa, and two more counts including Cyber harassment and being in possession of bhang.

Wanjiru said he has dated Odu for two years now and he has assaulted her several times.

She further accused Odu of beating her to a point she almost lost her eyesight after spotting her with a male friend.

“The scars of continuous assault have left me traumatized,” read her statement.

