No More Dundaing! CS Mutahi Kagwe Urges Kenyans to Avoid Bars and Party at Home

(KDRTV) – All bars and drinking joints have been directed to close shop exactly at 7:30 PM from Monday next week.

According to Health CS Mutai Kagwe, this is one of the ways which will help in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The CS asked bars to ensure social distancing during their operating hours.

“Entertainment areas- bars and night clubs, are to close their doors by 7.30 pm everyday effective March 23. Such premises must define the number of people therein to actualize social distancing hours,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to order alcohol deliveries to their homes if they want to drink. This will ensure they avoid crowded areas.

CS Mutahi Kagwe: All entertainment areas- bars and night clubs, are to close their doors by 7.30pm everyday effective March 23. Such premises must define the number of people therein to actualize social distancing. Eateries can continue provided they maintain social distancing

So far, Kenya still has seven confirmed cases of the dreaded virus. But the CS has warned that there might be a surge in the next 14 days as countries have experienced similar issues after the confirmation of their first case.

“The next 2 weeks are critical for us in containing the coronavirus. Figures from other countries show that 14 days after getting the first patient there is a surge. It is better for us to get ready now,” he said.

The CS ordered all Matatus to carry only 60% of their passenger capacity. This means that a 14 seater vehicle can have a maximum of eight passengers while a 25 seater minibus will need to carry a maximum of 15 passengers.