News

Number Of Female Politicians Eyeing Gubernatorial Seats On The Rise

images 16 1
The gubernatorial seat is mostly considered the second most powerful after the presidency. It is mostly vied by men.

images 14 1

image courtesy Charity Ngilu

In the last general election, there were only three gubernatorial seats occupied by women. The late Joyce Laboso who died while still in office, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, and Ann Waiguru Kirinyaga County.

images 15 1

image courtesy

The three women in that position made history in the Kenyan government. However, in 2022, 23 women are going to vie for the gubernatorial seat. This means that more women are likely to lead most parts of the country. Among the 23 women gubernatorial aspirants are Aisha Jumwa, Purity Ngirici, Fatuma Achani, Peris Tobiko, Ruth Odinga, Kihika Susan and Ann Waiguru who will be running again for that position.

images 13 1

image courtesy. Purity Ngirici

Nonetheless, their one outstanding manifesto is empowering their people in their various counties together with offering quality leadership.

images 16 1

image courtesy Susan Kihika

Additionally, Speaker of the national assembly Justine Muturi urged more women to vie for various seats. They should not just wait to get nominated. This is because the two-third gender rule will never be achieved if women stop vying for different political seats.

Also read Four Female Politicians Who Are Married As Second Wives

Internationally,  most women are underrepresented when it comes to decision making. Women engagement in politics will advance gender equality. However, both men and women should work hand in hand to solve a problem in a given country.

