Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyangarama Is Dead

(KDRTV)- Nyamira County Governor John Obiero Nyangarama has died aged 74 years

Reports veil that the cunty boss has been sick for a while; however, his ailment has not been made public,, sparking public speculations

News about the governor’s demise was officially confirmed on December 18, 2020, in the morning.

KDRTV understands that rumors had made rounds about the death of the governors

READ ALSO:Nyamira Governor John Nyangarama Could Have Died Earlier

According to certain bloggers, the demise of the governor erupted about three days ago.

However, the family denounced the reports saying that the Governors was doing well at the Nairobi Hospital..

According to initial reports, the Governors had been diagnosed by COVID-19 has was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close to one month..

On Tuesday, December 15, Nyamira County Secretary James Ntabo urged that residents to remain calm and to denounce the rumors that were making rounds about the Governor`s death.

On the other hand, the Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo said that the Governor was suffering from a “flu” and all shall be well..

During a public function at the County, Nyaribo read the Governor`s speech. and warned the residents about the consequences of COVID-19 by narrating his personal experienced.

“Please, try as much as you can to avoid it by following the Ministry of Health protocols. That thing (COVID-19) is more than hot peppers…it’s bad,” he appealed to locals.

Many political figures including the ODM`s Raila Odinga whose party sponsored the election and re-eclection of the deceased has since sent their condolences

Here are some of the Condolonces;

I am deeply saddened to learn of Governor John Nyagarama’s death. My sympathies to his family and the people of Nyamira as we mourn his death and reflect on his life. pic.twitter.com/Xi7OpTY0Ld — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 18, 2020

Devastated by the news of the death of my Governor John Nyangarama. He was a gentle and kind soul. A real mzee and elder in the community who defended the rights of his people. My condolences to his family and the people of Nyamira County.#RipNyagarama pic.twitter.com/PnM1nd14GE — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) December 18, 2020