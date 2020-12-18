Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nyamira Governor John Obiero Nyangarama Is Dead

Avatar

By

Published

Nyamira Govenors John obiero Nyangarama
Nyamira Govenors John obiero Nyangarama

(KDRTV)- Nyamira County Governor  John Obiero Nyangarama has died aged 74 years

Reports veil that the cunty boss has been sick for a while; however, his ailment has not been made public,, sparking public speculations

News about the governor’s demise was officially confirmed on December 18, 2020, in the morning.

KDRTV understands that rumors had made rounds about the death of the governors

READ ALSO:Nyamira Governor John Nyangarama Could Have Died Earlier

According to certain bloggers, the demise of the governor erupted about three days ago.

However, the family denounced the reports saying that the Governors was doing well at the Nairobi Hospital..

According to initial reports, the Governors had been diagnosed by COVID-19 has was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close to one month..

On Tuesday, December 15, Nyamira County Secretary James Ntabo urged that residents to remain calm and to denounce the rumors that were making rounds about the Governor`s death.

On the other hand, the Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo said that the Governor was suffering from a “flu” and all shall be well..

During a public function at the County, Nyaribo read the Governor`s speech. and warned the residents about the consequences of COVID-19 by narrating his personal experienced.

“Please, try as much as you can to avoid it by following the Ministry of Health protocols. That thing (COVID-19) is more than hot peppers…it’s bad,” he appealed to locals.

Many political figures including the ODM`s Raila Odinga whose party sponsored the election and re-eclection of the deceased has since sent their condolences

Here are some of the Condolonces;

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

EpD6tuVXUAMFDXt EpD6tuVXUAMFDXt

Politics

Luo Man Wins Kahawa Wendani Seat on a Jubilee Ticket

(KDRTV) – The people of Kahawa Wendani ward have voted to elect Kevin Ochieng as their new MCA. Ochieng is the brother of the...

2 days ago
Millicent Omanga Millicent Omanga

Politics

Boniface Mwangi Apologizes for Insulting Senator Millicent Omanga

(KDRTV) – Political activist Boniface Mwangi has apologized to Kenyans and Jubilee Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga over the derogatory remarks he made towards the...

16 hours ago
SONKO HOS SONKO HOS

News

Nairobi to Elect New Governor as Senators Vote to Impeach Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – The Senate has affirmed the decision by Nairobi County Assembly to impeach Governor Mike Sonko. In a steamy session on Thursday evening,...

9 hours ago
Feisal Bader Feisal Bader

News

Msambweni MP Feisal Bader Pledges to Work with Opponents after Big Victory

(KDRTV) – Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Bader has extended an olive branch to his opponents, in the just concluded by-elections, to join him in improving...

2 days ago