Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nyandarua Speaker Impeached Under Heavy Security

Nyandarua Speaker James Wahome was on Friday, January 8 ousted under heavy police security 

Avatar

By

Published

Nyandarua speaker
Nyandarua speaker

(KDRTV)-Nyandarua Speaker James Wahome was on Friday, January 8 ousted under heavy police security 

The speaker who was impeached for gross misconduct was ousted by 30 out of 30 Members of Nyandarua County Assembly

The approach has brought to a stop the spirited campaign by MPs allied to him who attempted to save his fate

During the whole process, KDRTV witnessed a heavy presence of security personnel in the county assembly premises

The police were prepared to quell any breakout that could have resulted from the procedure

READ ALSO: MPs Leave Parliamentary WhatsApp Group as Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya Gathers Pace

KDRTV understands that in December 2020, the court suspended a hearing on his ouster motion citing irregularities and illegalities in the statutory procedures

After the impeachment procedure, the Majority Leader Ednald King`ori asserted that they observed the legal procedure as they had tendered a gazette notice hinting the process

The notice was acquired by the Deputy Speaker Zackary Njeru

KDRTV established that the impeached speaker had been locking horns with the Nyandarua MCAs since 2018 when they barred him from accessing chambers after impeaching him.

However, the speaker was later reinstated by the court

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ErE9zL7XUAc9jpS ErE9zL7XUAc9jpS

News

Bobi Wine Flies Family Out of Uganda, Claims Museveni Wanted to Abduct Them

(KDRTV) – Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kygalunyi, alias Bobi Wine, has raised questions on social media after flying his children to the USA ahead...

1 day ago
ruto raila 1 ruto raila 1

News

William Ruto Allies Flood Raila Odinga with Warm Birthday Wishes

(KDRTV) – Kenyans from all walks of life have put their differences aside to celebrate ODM leader Raila Odinga on his birthday. The former...

1 day ago
Margaret Wanjiru unveiled as UDA candidate in Nairobi by election Margaret Wanjiru unveiled as UDA candidate in Nairobi by election

News

Game on as William Ruto Unveils Nairobi Governor Candidate

(KDRTV) – Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru has been unveiled as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election. BISHOP MARGARET...

7 hours ago
Trump VS Bidden Trump VS Bidden

News

Donald Trump Finally Concedes Defeat, 65 Days After USA Elections

(KDRTV) – Embattled US President Donald Trump has for the first time conceded he lost the November 3, 2021 elections to Democratic candidate Joe...

9 hours ago