Nyandarua Speaker Impeached Under Heavy Security

(KDRTV)-Nyandarua Speaker James Wahome was on Friday, January 8 ousted under heavy police security

The speaker who was impeached for gross misconduct was ousted by 30 out of 30 Members of Nyandarua County Assembly

The approach has brought to a stop the spirited campaign by MPs allied to him who attempted to save his fate

During the whole process, KDRTV witnessed a heavy presence of security personnel in the county assembly premises

The police were prepared to quell any breakout that could have resulted from the procedure

READ ALSO: MPs Leave Parliamentary WhatsApp Group as Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya Gathers Pace

KDRTV understands that in December 2020, the court suspended a hearing on his ouster motion citing irregularities and illegalities in the statutory procedures

After the impeachment procedure, the Majority Leader Ednald King`ori asserted that they observed the legal procedure as they had tendered a gazette notice hinting the process

The notice was acquired by the Deputy Speaker Zackary Njeru

KDRTV established that the impeached speaker had been locking horns with the Nyandarua MCAs since 2018 when they barred him from accessing chambers after impeaching him.

However, the speaker was later reinstated by the court

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.