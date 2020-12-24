Nyangarama`s Body Arrives Nyamira County

(KDRTV)-The body of Nyamira Governor John Nyangarama has arrived at Riamanoti Primary School near his home on Thursday morning ahead of the burial

The remains of the county boss arrived aboard a Kenya Police helicopter at 9.30 a.m accompanied by three other helicopters carrying family members and Borabu MP Ben Momanyi

KDRTV has established that a state burial will be held at Nyamira Primary School.

The residents received the remains of the Governor with a somber mood

The MP Momanyi said that he lost a close ally

“I presided over the last function with him in Nyamira. We have lost a development conscious man,” he said.

Reports indicated that the government succumbed to COVID-19 at the Nairobi Hospital last Friday and died at 74.

Nyangarama was elected governors on the ODM ticket and he was serving his second term in the office

KDRTV understands that he is the fourth governor to die in the office after Nderitu Gachagua, Wahome Gakuru, and Joyce Laboso

The Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo will take over for the remaining term