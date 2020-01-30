Orengo Aggressively Defended Ousted Waititu in the Senate

(KDRTV) – Siaya Senator James Orengo is among the Senators who defended ousted Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu during the Senate hearing of his impeachment.

Despite being a handshake leaning legislator, the team that allegedly sent Waititu packing, Orengo told the house that the impeachment motion was unfortunate and that it would overturn the will of the people of Kiambu who voted for him the 2017 elections.

Quoting, Raila’s 2013 presidential election petition, Orengo said it was on the side of the governor to provide evidence.

“There was no rebuttal on the allegations and evidence presented by the county assembly, there was no document for rebuttal,” Orengo said.

The Senate had ruled out an application by Waititu’s lawyers to provide new evidence in the case.

“The only document I saw was the document for preliminary objections, there was no counter-evidence, Governor Waititu has been given a lot of dishonour by his lawyers. I invite the senators to look at individual charges to find whether it meets the threshold,” the senior counsel said.

Before the Senate voted, Waititu was given a chance to make his closing remarks and interestingly quoted Orengo’s now-famous speech about revolutionaries eating their own children. He claimed that the County government of Kiambu did not give him a chance to be heard when impeaching him in December 2019.

“Sometimes revolutions eat their own children…” Governor Waititu references Senator Orengo’s now famous speech during his impeachment hearing at the Senate. #WaitituImpeachment pic.twitter.com/LLHasaU9QI — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 29, 2020

38 Senators voted in the impeachment motion on Wednesday with 27 voting to impeach him on the first count of violating the constitution. 28 members voted to impeach Waititu on the other two charges of violating national laws and gross misconduct.

In the end, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had to declare that Baba Yao had been removed from office through impeachment.

