Our Only Hope is to Prevent the Virus – ‘Doktari’ Gideon Moi Speaks on Coronavirus

(KDRTV) – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged Kenyans to maintain high levels of hygiene to minimise the risk of contracting the dreaded Coronavirus.

The KANU Party leader said that Kenya’s biggest hope is ensuring there is no outbreak in the country. He said this can be achieved through breaking the chain of infection.

While Covid-19 situation in the country is still under control, we must continuously remain deliberately conscious about our hygiene. Various agencies, public and private, have recommended a raft of measures to step up our prevention levels, and so far, our response is commendable as a nation.

Read Also: Kenya Govt Gets Billions from World Bank Over Coronavirus

Our biggest hope now lies in breaking the infection chain by adhering to the phenomenon of social distancing. This is a lifestyle reality that we must start adapting to. On top of this, let us always wash our hands and strive not to touch our faces in order to decelerate virus contact with our facial openings.

Lastly, for as long as God is on our side as a nation, nobody, and nothing, can be against us.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases