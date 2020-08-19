PHOTOS: Matiang’i Drives Himself to Work

(KDRTV) – Interior CS Fred Matiangi surprised Kenyans when he appeared at Parliament driving himself.

As the Interior CS, one of the most powerful Ministries in the country, Matiangi is entitled to a police escort together with chase cars. However, he drove himself with no security and in only one vehicle.

UPDATE ⚠️ CS Interior Dr. Fred Matiang’i who is on recess drove himself to parliament buildings, following an invitation by the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, to respond to various issues.@InteriorKE @FredMatiangi @WanguiMuchiri pic.twitter.com/pBtK3lfB0Y — Road Alerts. (@RoadAlertsKE) August 19, 2020

The CS had been summoned by the Senate Committee on National Security to explain Monday’s controversial arrest of three Senators. He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

There was drama when committee chair Yusuf Haji kicked journalists from covering the proceedings. Haji is alleged to have told reporters that they had not been invited and were not needed.

The move has been criticized by several Senators led by Kipchumba Murkomen who termed the move as shocking.