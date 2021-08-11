Photos: Philomena Njeri Laid To Rest In An Emotional Ceremony

Slain Philomena Njeri, who was shot by her husband Jonathan Mukundi, was laid to rest on Tuesday 10 at her parent’s home in Kirinyaga County.

She was laid to rest at Kianjege village in an emotional event attended by family members and close friends.

Njeri was an only child to Margaret Wanjiru.

The burial ceremony was engulfed by emotions as friends and family paid their last respect.

“For us who knew Njeri, if things are hard or it was easy, she would say, ‘si ni life!’ If Njeri was here she would have told you, ‘Si ni life?!” A friend who read her eulogy said crying.

“There is one thing I would like to say when I heard that Njeri is gone, I asked God, Do those people who die see one another? If they do, I know, and I believe Njeri and my daughter Mumbi are together and they are happy,” said a family friend.

“Even in this burial, there are so many things that are happening in common, exactly what we did at my daughter’s burial is happening. Njeri has been my friend and my daughter and a good sister to my daughter Mumbi who passed on 7 months ago.”

She went on:

“And when she went, Njeri really supported me together with her friends. I was left with two kids, Njeri is the one who always called me to ask about the children and talking to them.

There are so many questions the kids had that I could not answer them, but when they talked to Njeri they were comfortable. It doesn’t matter that Njeri is gone, I will continue with the good work she was doing.”

The late Philomena Njeri and her husband Jonathan Gachunga were a rich couple even though their love life was troubled.

Her 42-year-old husband was a successful businessman with lucrative business ventures, but their marriage was constantly shaken because of the man’s impotence.

Gachunga, who was a licensed firearm holder, shot his 30-year-old wife in the head five times before taking his own life using the same weapon.

Here are the photos from the funeral:

