Police Kill Two Suspects, Rescue Kidnapped Pastor

Police on Thursday night shot two armed suspects dead in Kiamumbi, Kiambu County and managed to rescue a 57-year-old pastor who they had taken hostage.

The clergyman identified as John Dinguri Chege was hijacked at around 8pm in Kabete Anglican Church in Kiambu County by four armed men while driving home.

The suspects forced him to drive to Kiamumbi but luckily police got wind of the abduction and laid a trap for them along Kamiti Road which is in Kiamumbi.

They set up a roadblock about 20 KM away from Kiamumbi in an effort to save the man of God. The suspects were ordered to surrender but they defied the orders, prompting a fierce shootout that left two of the suspected thugs dead.

The other two escaped with gunshot wounds leaving the pastor behind. Police said they are in pursuit of the two and are also investigating why the pastor was kidnapped.

“There must be something they were after. We want to establish the motive,” said an officer aware of the probe.

A Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm calibre and a knife, were recovered from suspects.

