Police Officer Who Murdered Lawyer Willie Kimani Facing Another Accused of Killing Two Other People

(KDRTV) – A police officer who is accused of killing lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and a taxi driver is now facing another murder case.

Sergeant Fredrick Leliman, an officer at Mlolongo Police Station allegedly killed two people in Mlolongo on an unspecified date. He committed the offence with Chief Inspector Stephen Lelei.

According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) the two officers fatally shot Jacob Mbai and Elizabeth Nduku. They later falsified the report and claimed that they were reporting to a robbery incident.

Following investigation by @IPOA_KE and concurrence by @ODPP_KE two police officers will be charged with murders of Jacob Mbai and Elizabeth Nduku.

Chief Inspector Stephen Lelei

Sgt Fredrick Leliman

Latter is already arraigned for death of human rights Lawyer Willie Kimani.^MF — IPOA (@IPOA_KE) April 23, 2020

“Mbai and Nduku were shot dead at Mlolongo Township, Machakos County. They were shot by police officers who thereafter reported that they were responding to a planned robbery,” reads part of a report from IPOA.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) gave the green light for the two officers to face murder charges after reviewing the IPOA report.

This means that Leliman could have killed five people if found guilty for both offences.

Lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephant Mwenda and a taxi driver Joseph Muiruri were killed in June 2016 and their bodies dumped into Athi River.

According to details before the court, Leliman wanted the Mwenda executed because he had instituted charges against him (Leliman) over an alleged shooting. Leliman is charged along three other officers.

SENIOR SGT Fredrick Leliman, Cpl Stephen Chebulet, Const Silvia Wanjiku named as officers in custody over killing of lawyer Willie Kimani. — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) July 2, 2016

The case is still ongoing in court.

Police officers have been on the spot for extrajudicial killings in recent times. At least six Kenyans have died from police brutality since the beginning of the dawn to dusk curfew.