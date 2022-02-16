Powerful Men Who Advice President Uhuru Kenyatta

This is president Uhuru’s last term in office. Most people are concerned about the legacies he will be leaving behind.

Together with his Deputy William Samoei Ruto, they have always worked together on different projects. They had to make sure the country is safe and that its people’s needs are prioritized.

Indeed, the president has done a lot of projects that he will always be remembered for. However, several powerful men advise him.

Joseph Kinywa

He is termed as “engine of the presidency”

Kinywa has worked with Uhuru for a very long period. He is one of Kenya’s oldest civil servant.

When President Uhuru was the Finance Minister, he was working with Joseph Kinywa.

Kinywa was appointed when Uhuru ascended into power. Having spent most of his life working in government, he understands well the mechanics of the government more than anyone else.

Statehouse sources told the Nairobian that Kinywa has ‘president’s trust’ and that the cabinet secretaries have to pass through him first. This makes him one of the closest advisors of Uhuru.

Raphael Tuju

Raphael Tuju is the Jubilee secretary general. He has always been close to the president. Tuju has been termed as Cabinet Secretary without portfolio.

However, Tuju is one of the president advisors. Before BBI was declared unconstitutional, he stated; “The President is the President of the whole country. It is wise that he listens to his legal advisers before he talks about this. When it comes to the court, we have to navigate very carefully,”

Raila Odinga

Raila is one of the closest friends to President Uhuru Kenyatta. On March 9 2018, Uhuru and Raila shook hands. Something that shocked Kenyans.

This was an indication that the two will work together or they have been working together.

Also, read DP Ruto Now Faces Uhuru Head-on, Tells Him Off After Hinting To Revive BBI

Uhuru and Raila endorsed a framework to address people’s challenges. This framework was The Building Bridges Initiative.