President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks To The Nation







(KDRTV)- President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation today and steered the ship steadily forward with confidence. The soon-to-be president showcased resilience and sniper-like focus in tackling journalists’ questions.

Joe Biden delivered a well-mannered realistic and heartwarming speech today December 22nd in his year-end public appearance, he touched base on numerous issues and challenges facing present-day America, emphasizing unity and reassuring the American people that the United States of America will get through the crisis stronger.

Biden admitted the days to come will be difficult, the worse is yet to come, the pandemic’s continuous threat is real even with the vaccines, the recent cyberattacks on American firms are serious and will be dealt with assertively, and that the Trump administration should cooperate and share information to ensure a smooth transition of power.

Also Read: Desperate Trump, A Dangerous President

The President-elect promised a new administration of experts and science, a team that he will carefully select over the next few months to lead the country forward and address real issues like cyberspace security, economic stimulus, and the vaccination process.

Biden closed his speech with a catholic quote by Alfred Delp ” Advent is the time for rousing. We are shaken to the very depths, so that we may wake up to the truth of ourselves”. Urging the nation to look within and inspire a process of redefinition.

Full Speech Video Here: Live: Remarks By President-elect Joe Biden

Also Read: Help is Coming, $900 Billion Covid-19 Relief Package Announced.

It was hard to miss the focus Joe Biden had today all along the speech and during the questions phase, he exhibited mental agility and resilience, answered all journalists’ questions with vigor and decisiveness, the soon-to-be president radiated with confidence and was not shy to show it, throwing jokes all over the place. There was no straying off-topic today or any mumbling of what we are used to seeing on him sometimes. Joe Biden was Michael Jordan of speeches today, on top of his game and ready to score with every opening.

Also Read: Joe Biden, America's Own Prophecy Son

Joe made the country proud today showing the true colors and nature of the American spirit. He kept things real and laid out well-structured plans with realistic expectations and made sure to correct journalists’ minor mistakes politely and with old school American charisma.

Some questions were edgy especially around immigration to which the president-elect honestly declared that such issues are complicated and require time, that he cannot accurately answer them right now but promised a resolution will come and it’s a priority on his agenda. We can all say the man juggled his way magnificently, with pure truth, something we haven’t seen from a president in a long time.

No one could miss the sign on today’s speech, the man is ready and prepared for the responsibility.

