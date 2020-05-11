President Kenyatta sends divorce papers to the Registrar of political parties as his marriage to Ruto is over

KDRTV-Deputy President William Ruto’s frantic calls to President Uhuru Kenyatta to salvage or amend the shaky marriage goes unanswered as their political marriage is officially over.

The marriage between The Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has hit rock bottom as Uhuru stamps his authority in the Jubilee party’s political structure.

The President signed divorce paperwork sealed them and annulled the marriage through the registrar of political parties Mrs. Ann Njeri who okay-ed the celebrated marriage which lasted for 7 years and has been shaky for the last 3 years before their term in office expired.

The tactical technical move was done in consultation with Gideon Moi of Kanu in the presence of both Party Secretary Generals, Raphael Tuju of Jubilee and Nick Salat of Kanu and was executed in the shortest time frame.

The President called a meeting of all Jubilee Senators to Statehouse where he read the riot act to all the senators before he made major leadership changes.

The President stripped the Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen his Majority leadership position and replaced him with Samwel Poghisio of Moi’s Kanu and then removed the Senate Whip Susan Kihilka and replaced her with Irungu Kangata.

Ruto has not been able to see or meet President Kenyatta face to face and Ruto’s frantic calls to the President went unanswered while his access to State house was blocked.

What’s baffling many Kenyans is the position the Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM Party is in this political re-alignment or arrangement sending mixed reactions to his enemies and foes as the President brings Gedeon Moi closer to the echelons of power a position Raila has played since the Handshake deal of March 9, 2018.

