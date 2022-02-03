Connect with us

President Paul Kagame Meets President Uhuru Kenyatta Briefly

Earlier today, two heads of state, Rwandan President and Kenyan President Paul Kagame and Uhuru Kenyatta had a brief meeting.

The two presidents discussed the way forward to foster trade between the two countries. Kenya and Rwanda have always worked together hand in hand and have always had a good relationship.

In a tweet, President Paul Kagame wrote:

“I had a brief but very productive working visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi today morning. Now back home! I like it this way- 1hr to N’bi 1hr back to Kgl. 1hr+ discussion 1hr from airport to S/H and back to a/port. A lot was covered.”

Morever, president Uhuru urged Kagame to make good use of the services in the port of Mombasa. This will enable them to transport goods in and out of the country through the port of Mombasa.

Additionally, the two presidents touched on ensuring there is peace amongst the neighbouring countries. The countries include Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somali and Sudan.

The countries have always witnessed endless wrangles.

“The two leaders also affirmed their commitment to working together to find lasting solutions to conflicts facing Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia, saying Kenya and Rwanda will continue to play a leading role in promoting dialogue and peace amongst the warring parties,” State House reported.

 

