President Uhuru Promises Job To “Ghost Gun” Makers

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to give employment to people making illegal guns at home.

The President said that such people will be afforded job opportunities at the newly opened small arms factory in Ruiru.

The factory was opened to cut the cost of acquiring weapons for the security forces.

A section of Kenyans has censured the move and has given mixed reactions to the President`s move.

President Uhuru said that the approach will reduce the weapons that land in the hands of criminals.

Illegal gun-making in Kenya is a serious security challenge for the country.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary had recently launched a crackdown on people illegally owning weapons.

Is the move announced by the President effective in reducing “Ghost gun-making” in the country.

Kenya is now facing threat from the Al-Shabaab militia group in Somalia.