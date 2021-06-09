Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Uhuru Promises Job To “Ghost Gun” Makers

Illegal gun-makers promised job by President Uhuru Kenyatta

By

Published

Uhuru Praying
Uhuru Praying

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to give employment to people making illegal guns at home.

The President said that such people will be afforded job opportunities at the newly opened small arms factory in Ruiru.

The factory was opened to cut the cost of acquiring weapons for the security forces.

A section of Kenyans has censured the move and has given mixed reactions to the President`s move.

READ ALSO: Donald Trump Praises Nigeria Twitter Ban

President Uhuru said that the approach will reduce the weapons that land in the hands of criminals.

Illegal gun-making in Kenya is a serious security challenge for the country.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary had recently launched a crackdown on people illegally owning weapons.

Is the move announced by the President effective in reducing “Ghost gun-making” in the country.

Kenya is now facing threat from the Al-Shabaab militia group in Somalia.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019