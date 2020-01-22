President Uhuru’s government goes for Ruto’s Jugular

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unleashed his Anti-corruption fangs targeting his Deputy Dr. William Ruto in a well scripted calculation to paint his image as corrupt and incompetent to lead Kenya after his departure from the house on the hill.

Several Cases that targets alleged corruption scandals are now being unearthed so quickly in order to completely weaken William Ruto and his allies across the Country in an attempt to curtail their efforts to hold on their political bases across the Country aimed at cutting him to size and completely finish William Ruto’s influence in the political arena.

The Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and that of the Director of Prosecution have started a series of investigations towards all cases where the name of William Ruto, the Deputy President is mentioned in previous litigation which were either dropped through a technicality or where they believe that the cases were not conclusively or properly litigated upon or a proper due process was not followed.

In one instance the Deputy President was seen in the Television screens beaming with joy in court when a judge dismissed one the cases facing him because witnesses never showed up in court. In another instance its alleged that the Deputy President employed and gave a plum job to a Prosecution witness who was a key witness in a corruption case facing him.

In the headlines is the Ngong Forest deal where the government was duped to pay Billions of shillings for a public land which was irregularly acquired or grabbed and sold to a state Corporation the Kenya Pipeline, by a Company having links with the Deputy President, but the case was dismissed because prosecution witnesses didn’t appear in court or were allegedly coerced to recant their statements and also never appeared in court or were uncooperative with the prosecutions Department.

This is another litany of problems one after another facing the Deputy President which is continually maligning his name and painting him as corrupt leader.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has in the recent past refused to give an ear to William Ruto and decided to work with his 2017 and 2013 bitter Arch-rival Raila Amollo Odinga, who is now enjoying a full state security apparatus and recognition in the Uhuru’s government, and continues to baffle many Kenyans because even Cabinet Secretaries seem to be getting advises from the Former Premier from his Offices in Upperhill Nairobi in matters relating to Economy and Security.

If you want to annoy President Uhuru Kenyatta, just mention the Name of Raila Odinga, and the Building Bridges Initiative or the BBI in a bad light, the President and his camp the Kieleweke , will defend him to the hilt.

The Deputy President’s camp is writhing in pain and wondering the next course of action seemingly because the President has refused to listen to his pleas over the much talked about memorandum of understanding between him and Ruto before 2013 and 2017 election whereby it’s claimed that he promised to support Ruto in the 2022 elections.

The Jubilee party, a political vehicle which the President and his Deputy used to ascend to Power is now a dead horse which cannot be treated and heal in its current condition and is directly headed to the Mortuary.