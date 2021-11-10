Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Protests Erupt In Kondele As Rowdy Youths Demands DP Ruto To Give Them Ksh6,000 Each

By

Published

FB IMG 16365348747580787
FB IMG 16365348747580787

Deputy President William Ruto has been sandwiched between two towed decisions of whether to address the gasping crowd at Kondele roundabout in Kisumu or abandon the mission and head to Migori County for an empowerment program.

Kondele Youths have gone wild and teared the hustler nation narrative into money gaming as have filled the air with “tunataka pesa” chants ahead of DP Ruto’s arrival to sell his presidential bid at Kondele roundabout.

The heated crowd have vowed not to withstand the bottom-up narrative if the second in command DP Ruto will not smear their dry pockets with Ksh6,000 each going by an adjacent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s pledge to entitle each jobless Kenyan Ksh6,000 monthly.

Deputy President is accompanied by his allied legislators including the former Kibra by-election MP aspirant Hon Eliud Owalo, immediate former Awendo MP Hon Jared Kopiyo, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi among other United Democratic Alliance (UDA) defenders

Ruto has been keen in marking his opponents’ territories by selling his 2022 presidential bid in the efforts of blowing final whistle of revamping and shaping his political ambition for a hot 2022 race where he expects to face tough opponents (Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Jimmy Wanjigi, Mwangi Wa Iria, Speaker Justin Muturi etc)

The two presidential hopefuls (Raila and Ruto) will camp in Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Ukambani bedroom to impute the Azimio la Umoja and bottom-up economic plan to the great people of Makueni and Kitu respectively.

Kalonzo Musyoka who is a heavyweight One Kenya Alliance principal (OKA) welcome the two leaders although he spelt a tough warning by revealing that they shouldn’t channel their attacks to Wiper party at the height of advancing their political needs. “We know they want to use our three governors (Alfred Mutua, Kivutha Kibwana and Charity Ngilu) to pave their ways into the region. But we warn them to respect Wiper and its allied legislators” Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior noted.

DP Ruto Set To Tour Kisumu, Migori and Homabay Tomorrow

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019