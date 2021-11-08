Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

DP Ruto Set To Tour Kisumu, Migori and Homabay Tomorrow

By

Published

FB IMG 16363496430534784
FB IMG 16363496430534784

Before even wiping off Nakuru County political dusts from his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) attires, Deputy President William Ruto has announced his three-days tour in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s heavyweight bedrooms.

The hustler nation chief crusader is expected to kick off his charm offensive visit in Kondele, Kisumu county where he will initiate charity donation of a bus to Kondele Youths Group and later frenzy several rallies at Kondele market. Ruto will restlessly head to Nyahera in Kisumu West to empower hundreds of women groups and thousands of Bodaboda riders before wrapping up his first day tour at Nyalunya Primary School to donate a school bus.

On Wednesday, the second in power will be hosted by Migori County Governor Hon Okoth Obado who doubles as People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader to address thousands of hustlers in the region before marking the end of his Nyanza region visit in Homabay.

Ruto’s tour comes days after Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi camped in Kisumu county from Friday last week in the efforts of grooming a comfortable landing spongy ground for Deputy President William Ruto. While speaking to a score of Raila’s allies in Siaya during a funeral ceremony, Kapseret legislator Oscar Sudi reminded the great people of the lake region to endorse DP Ruto’s presidency following the perceived political debt they allegedly owe Kalenjins.

Ruto has seemingly taken the 2022 president Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession as a matter of life and death since he has been traversing his opponents’s strongholds in shappening his political machetes.

United Democratic Alliance is currently enjoying unwavering support from president Uhuru Kenyatta’s rich-vote backyard. However, the Mt Kenya kingpin has been accused for umptheenth times for allegedly bracing Raila’s presidency behind the scene by attempting to push for One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chief principals to drop their bids and endorse Raila in what is interpreted as revamping the famous 2017 NASA coalition.

Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti Clashes with Leaders Over Graft.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019