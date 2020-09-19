Connect with us

Pumwani Hospital On Receiving End After Video Emerges Of Mother Delivering Outside Their Gate

Pumwani Hospital On Receiving After Video Emerge Of Mother Delivering Outside Their Gate

(KDRTV)-Pumwani hospital is on hot soup after an after a video emerges on social media showing a woman allegedly delivering at their gate, uncovered on the pavement of scorching sun

Even though KDRTV is yet to dig deep into the story, in the video a group of people who seem to be agitated are protesting at the facility`s gate.

Reports intimate that currently, the facility has little activities that go own and appears to be deserted.

READ ALSOPumwani Health Workers On Strike, Demands Unpaid Salaries

Several people could be heard in the footage asking the hospital medical staff to intervene in the situation amid allegations that the woman had been turned away by the hospital.

KDRTV notes that services at various county facilities have been halted by a shutdown on county governments informed by the stalemate’s revenue-sharing formula earlier in the week.

Health service providers across the country have downed their tools, citing delayed wages and allowances.

On Saturday, Kenyans took to social and stood with the woman initiating the hashtag #respectourmothers hitting out to the hospital.

“Ng’ombe mbili zikipigana, nyasi huumia.While senate & Governors are busy fighting, women who expect services from hospitals like Pumwani are being turned away, this is not acceptable Not in 2020 Imagine when citizens have to fight to get services at a Government hospital,” Syombua A Kibue captioned the video on Twitter.

Here are some reactions:

KDRTV understands that the hospital has not released any statement; however, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Saturday transpired a week ago.

READ ALSOMaraga Baby Drama! Mary Kwamboka Makes 2 Glaring Mistakes in Her Fake Allegations

Passaris, who did not deny that the facility sent away the mother, said that she was later assisted.

Watch the said video here

