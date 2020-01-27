Raila: I Had to Denounce Being People’s President Before Handshake

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has declared that he recognizes President Uhuru Kenyatta as the duly elected President of Kenya despite himself being sworn in as the People’s President in 2018.

Speaking to Joseph Warungu in an exclusive interview on NTV, Raila said he denounced the oath he took at Uhuru Park.

‘I denounced that oath when we shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Raila said when he was questioned on whether he recognizes Uhuru’s presidency.

Raila says when he shook hands with President Uhuru, he denounced the oath he had took as the ‘People’s president’. ~ Raila #RailaSpeaks @Warungu pic.twitter.com/GYhFJsfUYo — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 26, 2020

Raila was sworn in as the People’s President on January 30, 2018, almost three months after he refused after he boycotted the repeat presidential elections.

This was after the Supreme Court had nullified August 8, 2017, Presidential election over illegalities and irregularities. Raila who had contested under the NASA alliance with Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka contested the Jubilee win in court.

The Supreme Court ordered for a fresh election but Raila and NASA boycotted it calling for an overhaul of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Immediately after the swearing-in, the government deported controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna to Canada. Miguna had presided over the oath.

However, out of nowhere, Raila was pictured at Harambee House on March 9, 2018, with President Kenyatta in a symbolic handshake. The handshake gave birth to the BBI.

