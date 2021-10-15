Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Raila: I Will Legalize Changaa If You Elect Me

By

Published

Changaa

ODM leader Raila Odinga plans to legalize Changaa and build industries that will increase its production once in power.

Raila, while speaking in Turkan on Thursday, showed displeasure on how police have been handling Changaa consumers and dens saying it’s a source of income that should be respected because it feeds families.

The former Prime Minister noted that if he manages to become President, his government will build factories to enhance Chang’aa production suitable for human consumption.

Raila’s announcement is any new.

READ ALSO: Kalonzo, Mudavadi Chased Like Stray Dogs As Campaigns Turn Chaotic

In 2017, Raila also made the same promise saying he’ll bottle the drink and make it legal once in power.

Raila’s recent announcement comes just a day after ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna asked him to make a promise of reducing alcohol prices when he becomes President in 2022.

Sifu, who made the request at Kamukunji Grounds moments before Baba addressed the crowd, claimed that youth want the cost of alcohol to go down so that they can have fun.

“Kitu ambayo itafurahisha Baba Kamukunji ni watu wakijiandikisha kama wapiga kura…Baba hawa watu wanakupenda bure lakini kuna vitu wanataka uangalie ukiwa Rais,” he said.

“Hali ya maisha imekuwa ngumu Nairobi…vijana wanataka katika siku mia moja ya uongozi wako bei ya unga irudi shilingi hamsini. Mafuta irudi chini ya shilingi hamsini na pia wamesema wanataka kupiga sherehe…tunataka curfew iondolewe.”

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019