Raila is Greedy and Corrupt, He Will Make a Terrible President

(KDRTV) – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has lashed at ODM leader Raila Odinga over his utterances on the revenue sharing formula.

In a meeting with residents of Taita Taveta County on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said that most of the Senators opposed to the formula do not have the interests of the country at heart.

All the six coastal counties but Lamu stand to lose billions of money if the new formula, which emphasizes on population as the biggest parameter in the division of revenue, is implemented.

Raila said that three Senators who were controversially arrested last month had called police to arrest them and that it had nothing to do with the revenue formula.

Senators: Christopher Lagat (Bomet), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) were controversially arrested on the day of the vote and taken to their home counties. They were later released without being charged.

The AU envoy said the three sent detectives their locations to arrest them. “No Senator was arrested by police to stop them from discussing the Revenue Formula. They sent police Google location Pin to their houses with a message, ” Kujeni mnishike, ” Raila said.

In reaction to these sentiments, Murkomen said that Baba had lost his mind and should sanitize.

He said it would be a terrible mistake if Raila became the President of this country.

Read Also: DPP HAJI Wants Corrupt Politicians Barred from Traveling Abroad 

“Raila Odinga is saying before you support something there must be personal benefit for your county and not the collective good of the country. He is so greedy and corrupt that he can’t believe there are leaders who are selfless. He thinks everyone is him,” the former Majority leader said.

In this article:
