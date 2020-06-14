Raila Denies Meeting Impeached Governor Waiguru As Reported By Sunday Nation

(KDRTV)-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has denied meeting impeached Kirinyanga Governor, Anne Waiguru in a bid to save career.

KDRTV understands that Sunday Nation and Daily Nation papers reported that Raila Odinga held a meeting on Thursday evening June 13, 2020.

However, Raila Odinga revealed that he had a meeting with Laikipia Women Representative Hon. Catherine Waruguru in company of some members of parliament.

Raila Odinga took to social media to refute the reports and now claim that Sunday Nation owes the nation clarity on the matter.

Here is Raila Odinga`s statement on facebook.

I am deeply concerned about the false story published in the Sunday Nation today, 14th June 2020, that I held a meeting with the recently impeached Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru in a bid to save career.

No such meeting with Ms. Waiguru or the other governors, James Nyoro of Kiambu and Mutahi Kahiga of Nyeri took place as reported in the Sunday Nation.

I also wish to make it clear that there does not exist any Senate Committee to investigate governor Waiguru and whose members from ODM I have instructed to save the governor as reported in the Nation Sunday.