Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Killed Police Reservist In Mandera
(KDRTV)-Police reservist in Mandera County has been killed by suspected group of Al-shabaab militants
According to reports by the Daily Nation on Sunday, June 14, the militants killed the officer in Lafey area
The Deputy County Commander John Marete confirmed the incident and told the press that the killers were targeting a communication mast in the area.
The area residents reported that the incident that occurred on Sunday morning was marred with an exchange of fire
The killing of the police reservist occurred hours after senior regional security officers were involved in a plane crash in Meru while they were heading to the area
Other reports also indicate that four people were killed on Saturday, June 13 in Kokuto, Sagante-Jaldesa Ward in Marsabit Central during an attack by unknown gunmen
The incident was confirmed by Marsabit Central Sub-County Commander Benjamin Mwanthi saying that the four were killed while taking livestock to a water point
“We lost four more herders in Kokuto area in the hands of cruel gunmen as they were headed to a watering point with their animals,” said Mr. Mwanthi