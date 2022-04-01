Connect with us

News

Raila blames Uasin Gishu Governor Mandago after his chopper got destroyed in Soy Constituency

By

Published

Chopper destroyed
Raila's destroyed chopper/ photo by Junet Mohammed
A while ago today, I witnessed what should worry every Kenyan keen to protect the freedom of speech, association ,and multiparty-ism that we fought hard and long to get.
The threat came in the form of youth; mobilized, armed ,and paid to cause mayhem and disorder, destroy property and even take away lives in a bid to create political zones in the country.
In the event that took place at Kabenes in Uasin Gishu, youth attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me. On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones.
My mistake was to attend the burial of my long-time friend Mr. Jackson Kibor. I thank the security officers who did everything to ensure our safety.
The attacks present a very dark reminder of what this country has witnessed before, particularly in the run-up to the 1992 elections and in the 2007-2008 polls.
In the run-up to August, someone seems to be assembling a rag-tag band of extremist youths, radicalized by lies and handouts to zone the country before pushing us into mayhem.
For today’s unfortunate events, I hold Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandagor and other local leaders  responsible for this unfortunate act of cowardice.
I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution, to come out now, not later, condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of August election.
Despite the violence meted out on me and my team today, I remain optimistic that Kenya will hold a peaceful, free, and fair election in August.

