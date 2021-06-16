Connect with us

News

Raila: Reggae Is Now On Half Time Thanks To Court, Covid-19

Raila2

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga stated that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will back even though the court declared the process to change the constitution as null and void.

Speaking at David Waweru’s funeral Raila said Reggae, as he normally calls the initiative, avoided talking much about the topic only insisting it will be back.

“Siongei leo menono ya BBI kwasababu leo iko mahakamani. Mahakama na Corona imefanya BBI ikaenda half time,” Raila said.

Politicians Criticized For Jumping From One Funeral To Another Instead Of Focusing On Development

Before making the remarks on BBI, Raila gave the mourners a brief history of Kangemi which is the late Waweru’s ancestral home.

“In London, there are people known as Cockney, when they speak, you might not understand their language. In Tanzania, Darsalam, they are known as Wazaramu,” Raila said while referring to the original residents of Kangemi whom the late Waweru was part off.

