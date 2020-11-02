Connect with us

Raila, Uhuru to Start Nationwide BBI Campaigns as 300 Lawmakers Join Bandwagon

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga with MPs in Naivasha
(KDRTV) – At least 300 lawmakers have declared their unwavering support for the BBI report, Siaya Senator James Orengo has said.

In a statement read on behalf of the lawmakers on Monday, Orengo said the MPs drawn from both the Senate and National Assembly are ready to popularize the report throughout the country.

Revealed: How 4 Kenyan MPs Traveled with COVID-19 Patient from London

“We stand here today on behalf of the approximately 300MPs to declare our total, unwavering commitment to the BBI. We are ready to proceed to popularize the report across the country,” Orengo said in Naivasha.

The MPs agreed, after a two-day retreat, on the schedule of activities that will culminate in a referendum penciled for April next year.

Orengo said that the BBI report will ensure the government achieves changes equity in parliament. the Senate Minority leader also said Kenyan youth will have a chance to get out of poverty if the BBI report is implemented.

Read Also: Orengo Destroys Murkomen in the Senate

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were part of the team which flanked Orengo as he read the statement.

However, Deputy President William Ruto and his allies were conspicuously missing from the meeting. MPs allied to Tanga Tanga alleged on social media that they had not been invited to the meeting.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria vowed to oppose the report if it doesn’t capture the aspirations of Mt Kenya farmers.

Read Also: 21 MPs Who Never Spoke in Parliament

“Our people have instructed us to include their issues including Guaranteed Minimum Returns (GMR) for coffee, tea, milk, sugar, and vegetables. If there is no GMR, I hereby declare myself the leader of the NO campaign,” Moses Kuria said.

https://www.facebook.com/moses.kuria.140/posts/3485855084825509

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said the President was dividing the country by meeting a section of MPs and not others.

