Raila`s First Contact Speaks, Cancels Public Engagements

(KDRTV)-Raila Odinga`s first contact has spoken and will be seeking a Convid-19 test in Nairobi.

Ex-Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero has broken silence after Raila Odinga tested positive for Covid-19 at Nairobi Hospital.

According to the ex-Nairobi county boss, he had spent four days with the former Premier in Malindi and Mombasa last weekend, where they emphasised support for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Kidero said that after Raila contracted the novel virus and contacted him, he will proceed to take a Covid-19 test and observe the Covid-19 protocols on isolation.

Kidero has also advertised the cancellation of all public engagements scheduled for this weekend.

He was expected to attend Bishop Elijah Kwanya`s mother’s funeral in West Karachuonyo ward in Homa Bay, who died at 115.

At the same time, Kidero wished Raila Odinga a quick recovery.

KDRTV understands that Evans Kidero is the first person to speak after making contact with Raila Odinga.

What did he say:

“Good evening fellow Kenyans, I wish jakom (Chairman) a quick recovery. I spent four days with jakom (Chairman) in Malindi and Mombasa last weekend where we drummed up support for BBI. Following the news of his current status and my personal responsibility to the public am cancelling all my public engagements listed for this weekend. Am driving back to Nairobi having cancelled my funeral attendance of bishop Elijah Kwanya’s mother’s funeral in West Karachuonyo Ward, Homa Bay, who passed on at the age of 115 years. Am proceeding to take a COVID test and follow the COVID-19 protocols on isolation. Am again wishing Jakom a quick recovery.”

