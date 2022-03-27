Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Reactions Day After Ida Odinga Was Booed By A Section Of Women In Meru

By

Published

Mama Ida during prayer at the catholic women association celebreation
Mama Ida during prayer at the catholic women association celebration

Mama Ida Odinga yesterday attended a function in Meru where she graced the Catholic Women’s Association Prayer. Soon after she was given a chance to speak, a section of women started booing and some were seen moving away from the crowd.

Mama Ida during the meeting

Mama Ida during the meeting

One woman believed to be heading the ceremony tried to calm down the women without any hope of them stopping. The wife to Orange Democratic Movement leader tried to address the crowd despite the drama.

However, according to report, the crowd did not want to listen to her because she was the only woman addressing the crowd. This is after the coordinator announced she was the only one who was allowed to address the meeting.

Mama ida with the meru women

Mama ida with the meru women

Also read The Untold Story of Ida Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado

In parts of the speech that she could be urged, Ida urged the women to pray for the country to achieve unity. Meru Senator who was also present tried to calm down the crowd but the effort bored no fruit.

Video of section of women talking after the incident

However, in a video, one of the women who attended the ceremony said;

”We were coming to pray, not for politics. We got concerned when the only one guest allowed to speak. Yet, the government has already made life hard for hustlers.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019