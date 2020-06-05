Reports On Reopening Schools, Churches Ready To Be Presented To Uhuru

(KDRTV)- Reports to reopen churches and schools are ready and due to be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta for action.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang`i said that a report to reopen churches and other places of worship is ready and will be tendered to President Uhuru Kenyatta

KDRTV understands that during the Madaraka Day celebrations On Monday, June 1, Mr. Uhuru commanded relevant ministries to quicken consultations on how soon churches and schools could be opened after they were closed in March after the novel virus was first reported in the country

Fred Matiangi who was speaking on Friday, June 5 disclosed that the report was made by several stakeholders including University Of Nairobi (UoN), the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI)

“After engaging JKUAT, UoN school of medicine and KEMRI team, and most importantly our security team, we have a report that will be handed over to President Uhuru,” “We have prepared a report but cannot divulge its details because we were sent by the President, we will hand it over to him,” Matiang’i was quoted by The Standard.

At the same time, Education CS George Magoha also announced that the report on school reopening had been completed and would be given to president Uhuru Kenyatta for further consideration

The CS established a 10-member task force who proposed schools be re-opened in September 2020.

The reports be the CSs has come a day to the expiry of the curfew period previously announced and imposed by president Uhuru Kenyatta

Many Kenyans have hinted that the President is likely to lift the curfew order but reinstate lockdowns in various coronavirus epicenters such Nairobi and Mombasa