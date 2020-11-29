Residents Cry For Justice As 12-Year-Old Boy Is Swallowed By A Crocodile In Narok (PHOTOS)

(KDRTV) – A young 12-year-old boy was swallowed by a huge crocodile as he attempted to cross Ng’obor River. The incident has left the residents of Kilgoris Constituency in Narok County in deep mourning. One of their own sons has died in the most horrific way.

The river is said to be infested by gigantic crocodiles which do not spare any potential meal.

Social media influencer Xtian Dela shared the sad news and graphic photos on his Instagram stories but he erroneously stated that the incident happened in Tana River.

But an eye witness who was on the ground in Kilgoris corrected him as he sent him the photos. The residents were able to identify the crocodile in question and they managed to kill it.

They then bisected it and extracted the remains of the boy. Only the limbs were recovered from the beast.

The residents are now crying for justice. They called out the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) top authorities and management who have not been responsive despite complaints from residents.

It is not clear whether the family of the deceased boy will be served justice as they seek compensation for their invaluable loss.

Crocodiles are very hostile carnivorous creatures that love feeding on flesh. So many Kenyans that live around rivers having crocodiles have either been killed or lost some of their body parts, mostly limbs.

They have the ability to hide under the mud in shallow waters and attack their prey whenever it’s convenient for them.

