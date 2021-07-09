Rich Businessman Shoots Woman In The Stomach Thinking It’s Caroline Kangogo

A man identified as Ken Muyundo on Thursday evening shot a woman believing she was the wanted Caroline Kangogo.

Muyundo, a licensed gun holder, shot Phanice Chemutai Juma in the abdomen at Kiminini Market, Trans Nzoia on suspicion that she was the wanted police officer on the run.

The 34-year-old woman from Koboiywo Village in Kaptama Location, Bungoma County is receiving treatment at the Kitale County Referral Hospital in Trans Nzoia County after she was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Muyundo said he suspected that Chemutai was wanted by police officer Caroline Kangogo, who is accused of murdering two men in Nakuru and Kiambu counties.

Muyundo, a renowned businessman in Kitale who runs the Iroko Hotel chain, reported at 9:30pm at the Kiminini Police Station that he fired a bullet to scare Chemutai, whom he suspected was a wanted murder suspect after she kept calling him to meet.

He finally decided to meet her but first alerted the police.

As a precautionary measure, police say Muyundo fired a single shot to scare her and she was arrested in the process.

“Ref my OB 26/8/7/2021 at 2130hrs. It was reported by one Ken Muyundo of telephone number 072xxxxx88 and a licensed firearm holder that there has been a lady by the name Chemutai who has been persistently calling to meet him within Kiminini market,” the police report read in part.

She told police that she and Muyundo exchanged contacts in the past, and that she was calling him to plan a meeting. Police have since arrested Muyundo for questioning.

“Ken Muyundo met the lady sometimes back and exchanged contacts. The lady has been calling him insisting that they should meet. Yesterday at around 9:30 pm, Ken met her and out of panic, he shot her on the lower left abdomen leaving her with injuries” said Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng’.

This comes after detectives investigating the murder of the two men established that Caroline Kangogo might have moved to Nairobi’s Mathare slums after killing Ndegwa in Juja.

A police signal stated that Kangogo was last seen on Tuesday night boarding a motorbike at Kahawa Wendani, which was then driven to Thika Road and branched off at Drive Inn stage.

