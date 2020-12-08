Connect with us

Robert Alai Now Leaks Dr Stephen Mogusu’s Payslip as Things Get Tense

Dr Mogusu
(KDRTV) – The unfortunate death of Dr Stephen Mogusu has turned into a political contest between BBI supporters and DP William Ruto’s camp.

Mogusu died on Monday afternoon after battling the virus for close to three weeks. He spent the last five days of his life-fighting at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH).

His colleagues say the young doctor had not been paid for the past five months and in fact, they were fundraising money to help with his medication.

Blogger Robert Alai has now shared a document claiming it was Mogusu’s November payslip, which contradicts reports that he had not been paid for five months.

KDRTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the alleged payslip. However, we know that the document has glaring anomalies.

One of them being all the arrears that Mogusu was owed. It seems the Doctor had not been paid for at least the previous three months leading to November. The government had also not remitted his statutory deductions like NHIF in that period.

As a leading blogger, Alai should stop peddling cheap propaganda to disrepute the name of a young doctor who paid the ultimate price in the fight against COVID-19. This guy had a family.

Allies of the Deputy President have questioned why the country is pushing ahead with referendum plans when frontline workers are dying from the virus. Those pushing for this line of thought claim that the Ksh 14B meant for BBI should be used to sort the doctor’s demands.

