Ruto Apppoints Washiali To Plum Gov’t Job

President William Ruto has appointed Former Mumias East Member Of Parliament Benjamin Washiali as the chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

In a gazette notice on Friday, Ruto said Washiali will serve for three years effective immediately.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 (1) (a) of the Tourism Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Benjamin Washiaji to be the Chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority, for three (3) years,” the Gazette notice read in part.

Ruto revoked the appointment of Halima Yussuf Mucheke whom he appointed on March 8, 2024, as the Kenyan Ambassador to the Hague, Netherlands.

At the same time, Ruto appointed Silas Simatwo the chairperson of the Digital Health Agency for three years effective March 15.

“I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Silas Simatwo to be the Chairperson of the Digital Health Agency, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 15th March, 2024,” the gazette notice read.

In Other appointments, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha appointed William Baraza and Gregory Ganda as members of the Digital Health Agency for three years.

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage CS Alfred Mutua appointed Francis Chachu Ganya to be a member of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board for three years, with effect from March 15, 2024.

Trade CS Rebecca Miano appointed Anthony Muriuki Munyiri to be the chairperson of the National Standards Council for the same period.

Transport and Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen extended the term of the Taskforce on the Development of National Electric Mobility Policy, Strategy, Legislation, and Regulations for three years.

Also Read: Ruto Declares kenya’s Stand On Haiti Mission After Phonecall With Blinken