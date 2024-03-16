Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ruto Apppoints Washiali To Plum Gov’t Job

By

Published

IMG 20210618095225

President William Ruto has appointed Former Mumias East Member Of Parliament Benjamin Washiali as the chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

In a gazette notice on Friday, Ruto said Washiali will serve for three years effective immediately.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 (1) (a) of the Tourism Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Benjamin Washiaji to be the Chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority, for three (3) years,” the Gazette notice read in part.

Ruto revoked the appointment of Halima Yussuf Mucheke whom he appointed on March 8, 2024, as the Kenyan Ambassador to the Hague, Netherlands.

unnamed (13)

File image of Benjamin Washiali

At the same time, Ruto appointed Silas Simatwo the chairperson of the Digital Health Agency for three years effective March 15.

“I, William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Silas Simatwo to be the Chairperson of the Digital Health Agency, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 15th March, 2024,” the gazette notice read.

In Other appointments, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha appointed William Baraza and Gregory Ganda as members of the Digital Health Agency for three years.

Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage CS Alfred Mutua appointed Francis Chachu Ganya to be a member of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board for three years, with effect from March 15, 2024.

Trade CS Rebecca Miano appointed  Anthony Muriuki Munyiri to be the chairperson of the National Standards Council for the same period.

Transport and Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen extended the term of the Taskforce on the Development of National Electric Mobility Policy, Strategy, Legislation, and Regulations for three years.

Also Read: Ruto Declares kenya’s Stand On Haiti Mission After Phonecall With Blinken

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020