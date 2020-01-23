Ruto has declared total War with President Uhuru and Raila as allies plan to Storm BBI Rallies

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan Deputy President, Dr. William Ruto has declared a total war on his boss President Kenyatta and the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In what has been perceived as an Armageddon as quoted from the Bible’s book of Revelation, the Deputy President has decided to fight the duo from inside the house not his usual punches from the fence.

A close Ally to the Deputy President has revealed a very intricate plan they are launching to fight back the exclusion of Dr.Ruto’s supporters and strategists from the Building Bridges Initiative Rallies where almost every speaker is attacking him, a plan which was hatched in his Karen Home in Nairobi.

The team is led by the Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and deputized by the Member of Parliament from Kiambu Mr.Kimani Ichungwa. At the sidelines are Mr. Didmus Baraza the Member of parliament from Webuye and Benjamin Washiali the Chief Whip in Parliament and Dr.Bonny Khalwale as their Strategist.

The Deputy President’s men have found themselves on the defensive and are now devising new methods to counter President Kenyatta and and Raila Odinga’s led Building Bridges Initiative which is believed to be a tool which is being used to dwindle the Deputy President’s clout on the Kenyan electorate before the 2022’s General election.

In a surprise move the Tanga Tanga team which is allied to the Deputy President, declared their total support for BBI, an initiative which the Dr. Ruto and his allies are believed to be opposing but now have taken a 180 degrees U-turn and supporting it through a press conference they held at Parliament buildings where they promised to attend the Saturday’s Rally in Mombasa’s Tononoka grounds.

The Deputy President is accusing President Kenyatta and Raila, for hijacking a National initiative and turning it to be an Orange Democrative Movement and wondering why any Kenyan should be invited to the Event and reasons why it’s becoming exclusive and not inclusive as per the proposals contained in the draft proposal from the team which led by Senator Yusuf Hajji of Garissa County.

His lieutenants have dared to storm the event and are demanding for full recognition as any other Kenyan with constitutional rights and ready to give views on how to improve Kenyans lives through a consensus and all Kenyans must be involved.

