RUTO: Raila Interfered With Jobs Jubilee Promised

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has mocked ODM party leader Raila Odinga a day after his rally was interrupted in Gihturai by pro-hustler youths

The Deputy President affirmed that he is miles ahead of Raila Odinga and his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team.

READ ALSO: Ruto’s Mt Kenya Allies Locked out of Uhuru’s Meeting

Ruto, who was speaking during his rally at Burma Market, reiterated that BBI sensitization was painted with Hustlers and wheelbarrows, a narrative that he sired.

“We are smarter than them. All they talk about are hustlers and wheelbarrows. They now understand that Kenyans are woke and are tired of cheap politics. “Kenyans want to know how they will benefit and how their lives will be improved,” he said.

He went ahead to say that the jobs promised by the Jubilee government were on course until Raila Odinga’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta interrupted

“The Jubilee government was functioning well until Raila entered the fray with the BBI…all our plans have since been shelved “Let their plans (2022 elections) not give you sleepless nights. They can have the system…deep state…but I have told them that we have God and the power of the people,” he said. He further said that “They are proud because they have godfathers but we delight in drawing our strength from God the Father.”

On Wednesday, Raila Odinga held a rally in Githurai where ODM allies claim that the Hustlers team planned to interrupt.

READ ALSO: Panic Mode? William Ruto Heads to Gikomba after Raila’s Githurai Rally

However, Raila warned the youths against being swayed by the wheelbarrow politics.

He said that many promises made by the Jubilee government had not been fulfilled.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.