News

Panic Mode? William Ruto Heads to Gikomba after Raila’s Githurai Rally

Ruto Addresses Wananchi in Tharaka Nithi County on Sunday
(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is set to address Wananchi at Burma and Gikomba markets this (Thursday) afternoon.

According to Hustler Nation spokesperson Dennis Itumbi, Ruto will donate his signature wheelbarrows, carts and overrals to his fellow hustlers.

Itumbi has however claimed that there is a plan by opposition politicians to cause chaos at the event.

He said a meeting was held at the Nairobi Regional commissioner’s office on Wednesday night to discuss ways to interfere with the event.

These claims have been disputed by ODM leader Raila Odinga’s supporters who have accused the DP of planning to disrupt his own event and blame it on his rivals.

Ruto’s event comes hot on the heels of Raila Odinga’s successful tour of Githurai on Wednesday.

Thousands of residents turned out to listen to Baba as he popularised the BBI report in the region. This is despite Tanga Tanga Members mobilizing locals not to attend the event.

Credible reports have also pointed an accusing finger at Ruto’s allies for planning the pockets of violence witnessed during Raila’s rally.

According to reliable sources, youths were mobilised to create an uncondisive environment by heckling Raila with pro-Ruto and and anti-BBI chants.

Despite these youths turning up, they were neutralised by police and another contingent of youth allied to the former Prime Minister.

Raila went ahead and addressed wananchi, warning them against supporting Ruto because he is a liar. Ruto promised to create one million jobs annually but is now giving them wheelbarrows.

It is believed the DP’s Burma visit is aimed at countering any gains the ODM boss might have made in Githurai.

Ruto is expected to go hard on the African Union envoy. He will tell Kenyans that Jubilee failed to honor its pledges because of Raila and BBI.

