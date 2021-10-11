Raila Promises Hustlers KSh 6,000 Monthly Support If They Elect Him

ODM leader has announced plans to give struggling Kenyans a monthly stipend of Ksh 6,000 to help them get by.

Raila revealed that unemployment is destroying the country and will be his top priority incase he decides to run for president in 2022.

Raila said that his administration will ensure that unemployed Kenyans get at least Ksh 6,000 a month to help solve their pressing needs.

“Nataka kuona kama kila mkenya anapata anajira, wale ambao hawapati ajira maanake kutakuwa na social welfare states, watapata kila mwezi kutoka kwa serikali shilingi elfu sita,” he said in a rally in Naivasha County over the weekend.

READ ALSO: Video: Shock, Disgust As Pastor Ng’ang’a Reveals His Manhood Size To Congregation

The former prime minster also said that his government will ensure youths can access loans to start businesses, a thing that will help end unemployment in the country.

“Alafu tunataka kuona kama vijana ambao wamemaliza masomo wanapewa pesa ya kuanzisha biashara yao binafsi,” he said.

During the Naivasha trip, he was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, among others.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News