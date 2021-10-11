Connect with us

Raila Promises Hustlers KSh 6,000 Monthly Support If They Elect Him

Raila Odinga condemns President Uhuru Kenyatta for ommitting the names of 6 of 40 judges
ODM leader has announced plans to give struggling Kenyans a monthly stipend of Ksh 6,000 to help them get by.

Raila revealed that unemployment is destroying the country and will be his top priority incase he decides to run for president in 2022.

Raila said that his administration will ensure that unemployed Kenyans get at least Ksh 6,000 a month to help solve their pressing needs.

“Nataka kuona kama kila mkenya anapata anajira, wale ambao hawapati ajira maanake kutakuwa na social welfare states, watapata kila mwezi kutoka kwa serikali shilingi elfu sita,” he said in a rally in Naivasha County over the weekend.

The former prime minster also said that his government will ensure youths can access loans to start businesses, a thing that will help end unemployment in the country.

“Alafu tunataka kuona kama vijana ambao wamemaliza masomo wanapewa pesa ya kuanzisha biashara yao binafsi,” he said.

During the Naivasha trip, he was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, among others.

