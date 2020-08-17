Senators Demand Release Of Colleagues Arrested Under Unclear Circumstances

KDRTV understands that a fierce debate transpired at the Senate House on Monday, August 17, after it surfaced that three of their colleagues had missed the special convention to debate over the government-backed revenue sharing formula

The Senators who missed the sitting were Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Lang`at (Bomet) and Steve Lelengwe (Samburu)

Reports indicate that senators Lang`at and Lelegwe had been nabbed by police under misty circumstances while Malala declined to get out after police officers camped outside his home to arrest him.

During the heated sitting, Nandi Senator Samson Cheregei moved a motion on the floor of the house obligating to adjourn the session until the missing counterparts are found.

“Considering that three of our colleagues have been arrested, Mr. Speaker I beg that the House is adjourned until they are here so as to enable them to participate in the discussion of issues of national importance,” said Cherargei.

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior seconded the motion reflecting that his father was also found dead in his bed under unclear circumstances

“That was my father. He was found dead on his bed..and if it is not Malala, it will be me or you… we will not allow this sought of thing to happen in this Kenya,” “When one member is in trouble it does not matter who is winning .. we need to adjourn this matter until our colleagues are found,” he said.

Again, Senator Goerge Khaniri said that senators cannot debate on the formula when their colleagues are under arrest

“We want the House to adjourn until our colleagues are released to come and debate here with us,” he said.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had complained that the arrests were meant to intimidate members and halt them from voting to denounce the government-backed revenue sharing formula.

“I did not sleep last night and I have been updating on Twitter. We are facing an assault on the constitutional order,” he said. “Orengo you told us in this house that the revolution eats its own children… and yes, it has devoured and thrown me to the backbench… but it will come for you next now that you are in a position of power,” he added.

However, Majority whip Irungu Kang ata denounced his counterpart s claims that they had been arrested in relation to their role in Senate

“I believe that the government cannot arrest any senator on the basis of their work. I will be urging our colleagues that once we break we discuss this issue with the objectivity it requires. I urge our colleagues that after the adjournment we become sober. Please let us remember our past principles,” he said.

The debate was adjourned and was set to resume in the afternoon