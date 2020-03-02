Senegal, Tunisia Confirm First Coronavirus Cases

Reports indicate that Senegal and Tunisia have confirmed that first cases of coronavirus and have thus joined other African countries such as Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria.

The Health Minister of Tunisia told the media on Monday that the country had just confirmed their first coronavirus case.

The victim of the deadly virus in Nigeria is a 40-year-old Tunisian man, who got back into the country from by a boat from Italy on 27 February

The patient together with other passenger had been advised to monitor themselves, however, when the fever spiked, he contacted emergency services

On the other side, Senegal is the last African country to confirm its first case of coronavirus-the health minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr confirmed

The patient is said to be a French man who lives in Senegal and flew back from France on 26 February, the health minister briefed the press

The patient called in a private health facility on 27 February with symptoms including a headache

Since then, the Senegal authorities are now monitoring other passengers who were in the same plane as well as the patient family

However, the health minister confirmed that the country is well-prepared to battle the deadly virus confirming that the country had the facilities to test for the virus

World Health Organization has since declared coronavirus a world health emergency and are working with several countries including the African countries to battle the virus