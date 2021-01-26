Show of Might as William Ruto’s Wheelbarrow Party Pitches Tent in Machakos

(KDRTV) – The Wheelbarrow Party has switched its focus to Machakos County where it aims to battle regional political kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka in the Senate by-elections.

The party, closely associated with DP William Ruto launched campaigns for their candidates Urbanus Ngelengele Muthama on Tuesday.

Urbanus was officially cleared to vie in the race to succeed former Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka who died in December last year.

Former Senator Johnson Muthama, who is currently the UDA Party Chairman, is at the heart of Ngelengele’s campaign strategy.

Muthama and the entire Hustler Nation accompanied their candidate to the IEBC offices in Machakos to clear for the race.

Fellow resident's, the journey of getting Ngengele elected as our third Senator starts today. As people we MUST demand for accountability, guard what is rightful ours & work together in building Mks economy so as to lift up everyone living standard's. pic.twitter.com/obhsllItiD — Sen.Johnson Nduya Muthama (@nduyamuthama) January 26, 2021

Pictures shared on social media showed a covoy of hundreds of vehicles headed to town.

According to sources, businesses was paralysed within the town as Hustler Nation arrived.

The day also marked the beginning of Ngengele’s official campaigns as the county gears up to the March 18, elections.

Kalonzo was also in town, accompanying Wiper candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama to the electoral agency offices for clearance. Mrs Kavindu is an ex wife to Johnstone Muthama.

The Wiper team was reinforced by the presence of KANU leader Gideon Moi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi of ANC.

We are building cross-party solidarity and forging cooperation with parties like Wiper with which we share a vision for a prosperous Kenya. Hence, I accompanied Wiper's candidate for Machakos Senate seat, Agness Kavindu to receive her nomination certificate. pic.twitter.com/4LyvvgrOr6 — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) January 26, 2021

The contest is already shaping up to be a two-horse race between Urbanus and Madam Muthama.

It seems the Wiper candidate is being backed by the handshake team as ODM and Jubilee are both not fielding candidates in the race. Mrs Muthama vied for Machakos Women Rep on a Jubilee ticket in 2017.

Read Also: Kalonzo Musyoka Rebrands, Starts Playing Dirty

Both candidates have secured the services of two branded choppers to traverse the county in the coming weeks.

Let the games begin…