Siaya COVID-19 Patient Could Have Been Murdered

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
(KDRTV) – There have been several questions after a Siaya COVID-19 victim was buried like a dog in the dead of night.

James Oyugi, an employee of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) succumbed to the dreaded virus on Friday evening.

According to the Ministry of Health, his blood samples were taken to KEMRI laboratories in Kisumu where he was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

He was buried in a shallow grave in less than 24 hours. His family was not even allowed to contact rituals on the body before burial.

It is also not clear whether the deceased succumbed to COVID-19 related problems because he had also been involved in an a road accident a day a few days earlier.

According to a police report, Oyugi’s car was written off after a road carnage near Awasi town on April 6. His vehicle was towed to Awasi police station.

Blogger Robert Alai has now claimed that the deceased could have been murdered.

The blogger questioned the speed at which the body was disposed off and if he was even tested for COVID-19.

Self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna Miguna has also dared the government to produce evidence that Oyugi tested positive for the virus.

And even if he did test positive, did he die from the virus all the impact of the accident?

The govt is yet to respond to these concerns.

 

 

 

