Siaya COVID-19 Patient Could Have Been Murdered

(KDRTV) – There have been several questions after a Siaya COVID-19 victim was buried like a dog in the dead of night.

James Oyugi, an employee of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) succumbed to the dreaded virus on Friday evening.

According to the Ministry of Health, his blood samples were taken to KEMRI laboratories in Kisumu where he was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

He was buried in a shallow grave in less than 24 hours. His family was not even allowed to contact rituals on the body before burial.

The video of the body James Oyugi of Siaya being thrown in a shallow grave like a dog and the family crying in the background at night tells you of the insensitive and inhumane @MOH_Kenya officials trying to overdramatize .what was wrong getting a coffin? — Ruth A Otieno (RAO) (@RuthOtieno20) April 12, 2020

It is also not clear whether the deceased succumbed to COVID-19 related problems because he had also been involved in an a road accident a day a few days earlier.

Read Also: MP John Kiarie’s COVID-19 Expose Divides Kenyans

According to a police report, Oyugi’s car was written off after a road carnage near Awasi town on April 6. His vehicle was towed to Awasi police station.

Blogger Robert Alai has now claimed that the deceased could have been murdered.

The Siaya case might be MURDER not Corona. The guy works at KPA with all the scandals. Guy was involved in an accident on the way home and his car written off. Guy went to the hospital at 10am, pronounced dead at 7pm and buried at 2am. Who tested him? MURDER!! — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 13, 2020

The blogger questioned the speed at which the body was disposed off and if he was even tested for COVID-19.

Self-proclaimed NRM General Miguna Miguna has also dared the government to produce evidence that Oyugi tested positive for the virus.

Has any of Oyugi's family members who accompanied him during the 15-hour-drive from Mombasa to Siaya County tested positive to #COVID19? Fellow Kenyans: We are entitled to answers. Human beings cannot be treated like wild dogs because Despot Uhuru Kenyatta wants @WHO

billions. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 12, 2020

And even if he did test positive, did he die from the virus all the impact of the accident?

The govt is yet to respond to these concerns.