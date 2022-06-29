Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Singer R Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Multiple Crimes

By

Published

Singer R Kelly
Singer R Kelly

I believe I can fly hit maker R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. This is after he was found guilty of using his celebrity status to sexually abuse children and women.

However, the singer was also convicted in York for extorting money from a victim by force.

Singer R. Kelly

Singer R. Kelly

However, R Kelly had faced years of allegations. The judge on Wednesday said he had an “indifference to human suffering” According to Kelly’s lawyers, the singer will appeal the case. 

Also read Burkina Faso Ex-President Sentenced To Life

However, the US District Judge Ann Donnelly said the singer had used sex as a weapon, forcing his victims to do unbearable things. The victims were also infected with sexually transmitted diseases from the singer, R Kelly. The singer has been doing this over the last 20 years.  

“You taught them that love is enslavement and violence,” she said.

Additionally, the court also heard how Kelly had illegally obtained paperwork to marry singer Aaliyah when she was 15 in 1994, seven years before the singer died in a plane crash.

The certificate, leaked at the time, listed Aaliyah’s age as 18. However, the marriage was nullified months later.

“There wasn’t a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for black and brown girls,” Jovante Cunningham, a former backup singer for Kelly said. 

“I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors and very pleased with the outcome.”

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020