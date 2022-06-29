Singer R Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Multiple Crimes

I believe I can fly hit maker R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. This is after he was found guilty of using his celebrity status to sexually abuse children and women.

However, the singer was also convicted in York for extorting money from a victim by force.

However, R Kelly had faced years of allegations. The judge on Wednesday said he had an “indifference to human suffering” According to Kelly’s lawyers, the singer will appeal the case.

However, the US District Judge Ann Donnelly said the singer had used sex as a weapon, forcing his victims to do unbearable things. The victims were also infected with sexually transmitted diseases from the singer, R Kelly. The singer has been doing this over the last 20 years.

“You taught them that love is enslavement and violence,” she said.

Additionally, the court also heard how Kelly had illegally obtained paperwork to marry singer Aaliyah when she was 15 in 1994, seven years before the singer died in a plane crash.

The certificate, leaked at the time, listed Aaliyah’s age as 18. However, the marriage was nullified months later.

“There wasn’t a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for black and brown girls,” Jovante Cunningham, a former backup singer for Kelly said.

“I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors and very pleased with the outcome.”