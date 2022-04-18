Connect with us

Six Bigwigs Backing Raila Odinga Presidency

Photo of ODM leader Raila Odinga while meeting governors in Naivasha. Image courtesy.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is arguably the front-runner ahead of the August general election shaving a number of top leaders supporting his presidential bid.

Below are powerful leaders supporting the former prime minister’s attempt to succeed President Kenyatta.

Uhuru Kenyatta

images 2022 03 17T101221.476

The head of state is the most powerful politician who is supporting the Odinga Presidency. The two have been close since the March 9 handshake in 2018 at the steps of Harambee House. The first in command has played a huge role in the formation of the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Kalonzo Musyoka

kalonzo jakaranda

 

Despite being reluctant to join the Raila camp, the former vice president eventually dropped his presidential bid to support the former premier for the third time.

Gideon Moi

Gideon Moi

The Baringo senator and KANU party leader is among the co principals of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance. He is among the politicians who might deputize Raila in the August polls.

Hassan Joho

joho

The outgoing Mombasa Governor and ODM party leader has been a close ally of Raila Odinga since joining politics in 2007. Joho is coastal kingpin and his influence might see Raila get numerous votes from the region.

Martha Karua

images 2022 03 23T172116.348

Martha Karua Talking to Raila Odinga

 

The Narc Kenya party leader was adamant in picking a side between Raila and Ruto but then went in favour of the former Prime Minsiter. Karua is among the Mt Kenya politicians that might deputize Raila.

Charity Ngilu

Ngilu Kibwana Mutua

The Kitui Governor has been in the forefront championing for a Raila presidency. Ngilu has been attacking Ruto on social media while promoting Raila.

