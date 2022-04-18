Six Bigwigs Backing Raila Odinga Presidency

ODM leader Raila Odinga is arguably the front-runner ahead of the August general election shaving a number of top leaders supporting his presidential bid.

Below are powerful leaders supporting the former prime minister’s attempt to succeed President Kenyatta.

Uhuru Kenyatta

The head of state is the most powerful politician who is supporting the Odinga Presidency. The two have been close since the March 9 handshake in 2018 at the steps of Harambee House. The first in command has played a huge role in the formation of the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Kalonzo Musyoka

Despite being reluctant to join the Raila camp, the former vice president eventually dropped his presidential bid to support the former premier for the third time.

Gideon Moi

The Baringo senator and KANU party leader is among the co principals of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance. He is among the politicians who might deputize Raila in the August polls.



Hassan Joho

The outgoing Mombasa Governor and ODM party leader has been a close ally of Raila Odinga since joining politics in 2007. Joho is coastal kingpin and his influence might see Raila get numerous votes from the region.

Martha Karua

The Narc Kenya party leader was adamant in picking a side between Raila and Ruto but then went in favour of the former Prime Minsiter. Karua is among the Mt Kenya politicians that might deputize Raila.

Charity Ngilu

The Kitui Governor has been in the forefront championing for a Raila presidency. Ngilu has been attacking Ruto on social media while promoting Raila.

