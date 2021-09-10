‘Slayqueen’ Nurse Angers Many After Posing With Dead Body On First Day At Work: ‘Unprofessional’

A nurse has angered netizens after sharing unethical photos and videos on social media while at work.

The rookie nurse only identified by her social media handle “Sweet baby Giazusas”, took to social media to share photos and videos with a dead body and proudly announce that she had just wrapped up her first deceased.

“Just wrapped my first body today,” she captioned the photo which was later accompanied by a video.

Even though she didn’t show the face of the wrapped body, the post angered many who called it unprofessional.

“Why would he take the picture wtf ????” a user wondered.

“It’s very bad. It’s embarrassing for the medical community.”

“It’s sad to have a conversation about me and my wife about a lot of people who get into health care. They don’t care about people’s lives! 🤷🏿‍♂️”

“This is one of the worst things I’ve seen in this app and I feel sick.”

Ethics within healthcare are important because workers must recognize healthcare dilemmas, make good judgments and decisions based on their values while keeping within the laws that govern them.

To practice competently with integrity, nurses, like all healthcare professionals, must have regulation and guidance within the profession.

Here are more reactions:

Naw cuz wtf is wrong witchu g🥴 pic.twitter.com/3hBpYocNEz — FamouslyUnKnown🧟‍♂️😴 (@cav0fficial) September 7, 2021

Nah…This isn’t it. Insensitive and so unprofessional. Not everything is for social media and this shouldn’t have even been recorded. That’s someone’s family member you know. Wow. Sick. — Jesse Akua #EndSARS (@_JesseKonadu) September 7, 2021

Damn how I miss this Hellacious, Out of Touch , Out of Tune, Warped Nonsense The Behavior is the stem, and Shows how low Vibration, Low Frequency.

The thing about this This soil she standing

They will let you Lose your Mind.

Cuz You know where it wouldn’t fly at You Know!!! — BLKDontCridddaaackk (@BlkdontCriddack) September 7, 2021

Congratulations. People will die. That's for sure. They'll need proper services and you provide it. Forget anyone that tries to make you feel bad about your professional achievements . — Dragons & Dinosaurs (@GreyJomo) September 7, 2021

Wtf ..dead bodies do turn you on?? pic.twitter.com/7bBPVaBwB5 — Ras E🇿🇼 (@Eddie12650701) September 7, 2021

