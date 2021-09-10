Connect with us

News

‘Slayqueen’ Nurse Angers Many After Posing With Dead Body On First Day At Work: ‘Unprofessional’

By

Published

Nurse
Nurse

A nurse has angered netizens after sharing unethical photos and videos on social media while at work.

The rookie nurse only identified by her social media handle “Sweet baby Giazusas”, took to social media to share photos and videos with a dead body and proudly announce that she had just wrapped up her first deceased.

“Just wrapped my first body today,” she captioned the photo which was later accompanied by a video.

Even though she didn’t show the face of the wrapped body, the post angered many who called it unprofessional.

“Why would he take the picture wtf ????” a user wondered.

“It’s very bad. It’s embarrassing for the medical community.”

“It’s sad to have a conversation about me and my wife about a lot of people who get into health care. They don’t care about people’s lives! 🤷🏿‍♂️”

“This is one of the worst things I’ve seen in this app and I feel sick.”

Ethics within healthcare are important because workers must recognize healthcare dilemmas, make good judgments and decisions based on their values while keeping within the laws that govern them.

To practice competently with integrity, nurses, like all healthcare professionals, must have regulation and guidance within the profession.

Here are more reactions:

