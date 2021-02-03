Sonko Back To Kamiti Prison Over Terror Links

(KDRTV)-Besieged former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Wednesday evening transferred to Kamiti Maximum Prison after detention in Gigiri Police Station

The former Nairobi county bossed who was impeached will now spend a night at the prison pending bail ruling on Thursday over multiple assault charges.

Citizen Digital reported that I had acquired an affidavit signed by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) faulting Sonko of having terror links.

Thus, the unit sought 30-day detention of Sonko pending investigations.

According to the Inspector, Mike Sonko is suspected of procuring military attire associated with terrorist groups that pose a threat to the country’s national security and sovereignty.

“…the suspect has started arming his private security agents with full military attire namely military boots, military jungle uniform, and firearms,” read the affidavit. “The suspect who was in the company of an unknown person had worn militia attire and together with the suspect they were both spotted in public in the full glare of the media and in front of a huge mass of people in a public rally.”

Inspector Thimangu has raised concerns that this shows that the alleged militia is ready to act and soon acquire weapons to trigger the war in the country.

“I have intelligence information that the suspect is connected to financing of terrorism activities and he is in the advance stage of procuring arms and ammunition using a wide syndicate which is complex and sophisticated,” he added. “…the conduct of suspect specifically from his social media accounts whose has a huge following and using his influence his role in facilitating intended attacks cannot be underestimated, as he is highly likely to interfere with potential witnesses and recovery that police expect to make.”

However, the police though is asking the court to allow Sonko to be detained for 30 more days to conclude the probe into the said criminal undertakings

