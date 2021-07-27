Sonko Exposes Top Senator Knowingly Infecting Fellow Politicians And Women With HIV

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has threatened to expose a fellow politician who has been having multiple affairs and deliberately infecting women and politicians with HIV.

Avoiding to mention names, Sonko took to social media to say that he’s working on a major expose that will reveal how the top senator has been having reckless sex and enjoys spreading HIV.

“Haki ya Mungu viongozi wengine ni wajinga sana na wanastahili kuchomwa,” said Sonko.

“Yani unajijua uko na ukimwi but instead of using rubber ama mpira kazi yako nikuambukiza viongozi wenzako na innocent women plus kuwapea mimba. Pepoo wewe. Ngoja tu utaskia very soon. (God’s Righteousness Some leaders are very ignorant and deserve to be burned. That is, you know you have HIV but instead of using rubber. Your job is to infect your fellow leaders and innocent women plus to abort them. Just wait and you will hear very soon).”

Huyo Senator ni FALA #1 Jama anafanyanga UJINGA sana I UNDERSTAND those younglings akimalizia anawafungulianga gate USIKU wa manane "out ni inje" not caring where she'll go His mantra ANADAI, ALIAMBUKISHWA na yeye anasambaza, haendi (kufa) solo 😢 — GÌTONGA wa Mūgo wa Ndorìa wa Kanja © (@GitongaMugo) July 26, 2021

It’s not yet clear who Sonko was talking about in his post.

Sonko in the past has hit the trending lists several times after leaking top secrets from fellow politicians and he’s no longer a trusted colleague in their circles.

One of his followers who claim to know the senator Sonko was talking about tweeted saying that the senator even walks around bragging about his sexapades in bars.

“Huyo Senator ni FALA #1. Jama anafanyanga UJINGA sana. I UNDERSTAND those younglings akimalizia anawafungulianga gate USIKU wa manane “out ni inje” not caring where she’ll go. His mantra ANADAI, ALIAMBUKISHWA na yeye anasambaza, haendi (kufa) solo Crying face,” the tweep tweed.

“It’s a Senator & it’s a DUDE …STAKI ma’case though yeye hujigamba sana kwanza wakiwa drinx …Atatambulika hivi karibuni Crying face amechosha WENGI.”

In Kenya, the deliberate transmission of HIV or any other life threatening sexual transmitted diseases may lead to imprisonment of not less than 15 years which may be advanced to life imprisonment.

HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Act Subsection (2)prohibits “knowingly and recklessly, placing another person at risk of becoming infected with HIV” Contravention of these provisions is a criminal offence.

